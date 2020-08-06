Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

Barclays analyst Maurice Patrick maintained a Sell rating on Liberty Global A (LBTYA) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.86, close to its 52-week high of $24.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Patrick is ranked #1776 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Global A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.13 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, Liberty Global A has an average volume of 1.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.