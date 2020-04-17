Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Sell rating on Kronos Worldwide (KRO) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.24, close to its 52-week low of $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

Kronos Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $6.81. Currently, Kronos Worldwide has an average volume of 407.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. engages in the production and market of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. The firm sells and provides technical services for its products to customers in Europe and North America. It offers its customers a portfolio of products that include TiO2 pigment grades under the Kronos trademark. Its customers include domestic and international paint, plastics and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.