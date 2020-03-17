Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Resources (BEN) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.76, close to its 52-week low of $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Franklin Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $24.09, which is a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Franklin Resources’ market cap is currently $8.82B and has a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BEN in relation to earlier this year.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.