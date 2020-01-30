Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Autoliv (ALV)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Sell rating on Autoliv (ALV) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 45.4% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $82.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.01 and a one-year low of $61.07. Currently, Autoliv has an average volume of 434.7K.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics.