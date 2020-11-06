Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $26.90 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.83 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, ams AG has an average volume of 723.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.