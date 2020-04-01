Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Sell rating on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegiant Travel Company with a $120.75 average price target.

Based on Allegiant Travel Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $461 million and net profit of $60.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $41.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALGT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.