Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sunoco (SUN)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on Sunoco (SUN) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunoco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sunoco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.33 billion and net profit of $47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.76 billion and had a net profit of $93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SUN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment purchases fuel from a number of refiners and supplies it to its retail, affiliates, independently-operated dealer stations and to other end users of motor fuel.