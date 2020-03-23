Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SPX Flow (FLOW)

In a report issued on March 20, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on SPX Flow (FLOW), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.81, close to its 52-week low of $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

SPX Flow has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.33.

Based on SPX Flow’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLOW in relation to earlier this year.

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.