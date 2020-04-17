Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SPX Flow (FLOW)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on SPX Flow (FLOW) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SPX Flow with a $36.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.94 and a one-year low of $15.74. Currently, SPX Flow has an average volume of 327.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLOW in relation to earlier this year.

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. The Industrial segment services customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial and water treatment industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.