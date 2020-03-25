Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31, close to its 52-week low of $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Rattler Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.57, which is a 192.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rattler Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $125 million and net profit of $12.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.5 million and had a net profit of $15.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RTLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rattler Midstream LP is a holding company, which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded in July 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.