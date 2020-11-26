Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF)

In a report issued on November 24, Larissa Van Deventer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF), with a price target of £0.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Deventer is ranked #3689 out of 7117 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Mutual Ltd. is a Hold with an average price target of $0.88.

Old Mutual Ltd.’s market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of -36.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Old Mutual provides financial services that include wealth management, banking, asset management, and insurance. The firm is organized into seven operational segments: the mass and foundation cluster; personal finance; wealth and investments; Old Mutual corporate; Old Mutual insure; rest of Africa; and other group activities. The first three segments are retail segments operating in life and savings. The other segments provide financial services, consulting services, and more throughout Africa and the United Kingdom. The majority of the firm’s operating profit comes from South Africa.