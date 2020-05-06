Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $181.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 33.8% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martin Marietta Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.50, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $185.00 price target.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 billion and had a net profit of $94.38 million.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.