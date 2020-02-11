Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Laurentian Bank (LRCDF)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) yesterday and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laurentian Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $33.81.

The company has a one-year high of $35.42 and a one-year low of $29.92. Currently, Laurentian Bank has an average volume of 230.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products.