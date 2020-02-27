Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Delek US Holdings (DK)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings (DK), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.22, close to its 52-week low of $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Delek US Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.75, a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Delek US Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.65B and has a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other.