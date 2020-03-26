Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Agilent (A)

Barclays analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Hold rating on Agilent (A) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.50, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.64 and a one-year low of $61.13. Currently, Agilent has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of A in relation to earlier this year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment comprises activity providing active pharmaceutical ingredients for oligo-based therapeutics as well as solutions that include reagents, instruments, software, and consumables. The Agilent CrossLab segment includes startup, operational, training and compliance support, software as a service, and asset management and consultative services. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.