Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report issued on May 8, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.56, close to its 52-week low of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Spirit Airlines with a $22.17 average price target.

Spirit Airlines’ market cap is currently $723.8M and has a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAVE in relation to earlier this year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.