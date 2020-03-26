Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SAP AG (SAP)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG (SAP) yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

SAP AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.00, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on SAP AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.04 billion and net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.43 billion and had a net profit of $1.69 billion.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.