Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Owens Corning (OC)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.72, close to its 52-week high of $68.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

Owens Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.27, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Owens Corning’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion and net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.82 billion and had a net profit of $161 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

