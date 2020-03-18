Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oportun Financial (OPRT)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Oportun Financial (OPRT), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oportun Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.63.

Based on Oportun Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.75 million.

Oportun Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services for customers with credit invisibles. It offers small dollar, unsecured instalment loans through its proprietary lending platform. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.