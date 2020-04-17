Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.50, implying a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.96 and a one-year low of $41.19. Currently, Mondelez International has an average volume of 9.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLZ in relation to earlier this year.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.