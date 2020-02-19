Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lennar (LEN)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Lennar (LEN) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.12, close to its 52-week high of $71.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lennar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.29.

The company has a one-year high of $71.23 and a one-year low of $44.84. Currently, Lennar has an average volume of 3.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEN in relation to earlier this year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.