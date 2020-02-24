Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Green Dot (GDOT)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot (GDOT) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 81.1% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Epam Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Green Dot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.27 million.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services.