Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks (FFIV), with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.00, close to its 52-week low of $121.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $151.25 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Based on F5 Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $98.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.