Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cigna (CI)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on Cigna (CI) on March 27 and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $252.67 average price target, representing a 57.2% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.64 and a one-year low of $118.50. Currently, Cigna has an average volume of 2.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CI in relation to earlier this year.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Health Services segment includes pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services. The Integrated Medical segment offers a variety of health care solutions to employers and individuals. The International Markets segment covers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products; and health care coverage in its international markets as well as health care benefits to globally mobile employees of multinational organizations. The Group Disability and Other segment represents group disability and life, corporate-owned life insurance, and run-off business consisting of reinsurance; settlement authority; and individual life insurance and annuity and retirement benefits business. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

