Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Barclays analyst Christine Cho, CFA maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy (LNG) yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.58, close to its 52-week low of $27.06.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheniere Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.60, implying an 86.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cheniere Energy’s market cap is currently $8.53B and has a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -83.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.