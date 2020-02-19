Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report issued on February 14, Milene Kerner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), with a price target of EUR144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.75.

Kerner has an average return of 18.2% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.12, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR156.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.83 billion.

