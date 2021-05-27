Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Valhi (VHI)

In a report issued on May 25, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Valhi (VHI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valhi is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Valhi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $509 million and net profit of $14.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $459 million and had a net profit of $24.4 million.

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics. The Component Products segment includes security products, stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, and trim tabs. The Real Estate Management and Development segment develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.