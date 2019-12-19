Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

Barclays analyst Christine Cho, CFA maintained a Sell rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.94, close to its 52-week high of $43.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Macquarie Infrastructure Company with a $41.00 average price target.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company’s market cap is currently $3.71B and has a P/E ratio of 26.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: Bulk Liquid Terminals Business, International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii.