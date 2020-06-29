Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Invesco Mortgage (IVR)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Sell rating on Invesco Mortgage (IVR) on June 25 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco Mortgage is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.50, implying a -33.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.30 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Invesco Mortgage has an average volume of 19.97M.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.