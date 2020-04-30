Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

In a report released yesterday, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Harley-Davidson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.88, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Harley-Davidson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.15 billion and had a net profit of $495K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.