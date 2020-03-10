Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Dish Network (DISH), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.93, close to its 52-week low of $24.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, New York Times, and ViacomCBS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.25.

Dish Network’s market cap is currently $13.06B and has a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DISH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Carl Vogel, a Director at DISH bought 2,164 shares for a total of $72,537.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.