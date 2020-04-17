Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for 3M Company (MMM)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on 3M Company (MMM), with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for 3M Company with a $159.43 average price target.

3M Company’s market cap is currently $83.36B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMM in relation to earlier this year.

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics & Energy segment involves in the optical films solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The Consumer segment products includes office supply products, stationery products, home improvement products, home care products, protective material products, certain consumer retail personal safety products, and consumer health care products. The company was founded by Henry S. Bryan, Hermon W. Cable, John Dwan, William A. McGonagle and J. Danley Budd in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

