Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Truist Financial (TFC)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial (TFC) yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Truist Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.10, a 64.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.92 and a one-year low of $24.02. Currently, Truist Financial has an average volume of 7.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.