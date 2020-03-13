Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Southern Co (SO)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co (SO), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.19, close to its 52-week low of $50.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southern Co is a Hold with an average price target of $70.61, implying a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Southern Co’s market cap is currently $55.02B and has a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Wilson Anthony L, the Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power of SO sold 61,018 shares for a total of $3,966,170.

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas.