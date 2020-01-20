Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.45, close to its 52-week high of $120.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

Silicon Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.50.

Silicon Laboratories’ market cap is currently $5.18B and has a P/E ratio of 216.32. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & Video product categories.