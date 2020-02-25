Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Catie Powers- February 25, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT

In a report released today, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $79.00 average price target, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shake Shack’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of 112.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers angus beef burgers and flat-top dogs, cage-free chicken, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer, and wine. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts