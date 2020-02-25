Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Shake Shack (SHAK)

In a report released today, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack (SHAK), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $79.00 average price target, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Shake Shack’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of 112.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.52.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers angus beef burgers and flat-top dogs, cage-free chicken, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer, and wine. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.