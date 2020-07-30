Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released yesterday, Emmanuel Papadakis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sanofi (SNYNF), with a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.18, close to its 52-week high of $108.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is ranked #2625 out of 6831 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.83.

Sanofi’s market cap is currently $133.7B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

