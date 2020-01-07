Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Morgan Stanley (MS) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.02, close to its 52-week high of $52.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Morgan Stanley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.29, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Morgan Stanley’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.2 billion and net profit of $2.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.79 billion and had a net profit of $1.53 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MS in relation to earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.