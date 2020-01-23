Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) yesterday and set a price target of $465.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $424.42, close to its 52-week high of $428.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $440.25 average price target, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $406.00 price target.

Based on Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.17 billion and net profit of $1.61 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.41 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion.

