Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Hexcel (HXL)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel (HXL) on March 20 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.01, close to its 52-week low of $28.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.86, implying a 104.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

Hexcel’s market cap is currently $2.67B and has a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HXL in relation to earlier this year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other.