Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Halliburton (HAL)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton (HAL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 39.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Ranger Energy Services.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.57.

Based on Halliburton’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.19 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.65 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.94 billion and had a net profit of $664 million.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments.