Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.11, close to its 52-week low of $63.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.4% and a 21.9% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $73.00, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $271.3B and has a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

