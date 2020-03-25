Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.44, close to its 52-week low of $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -30.4% and a 15.7% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $53.71, implying a 56.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.02 billion and net profit of $5.69 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.25 billion and had a net profit of $6 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.