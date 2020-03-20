Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Dril-Quip (DRQ)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip (DRQ) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dril-Quip is a Hold with an average price target of $39.20, implying a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.71 and a one-year low of $23.91. Currently, Dril-Quip has an average volume of 348.8K.

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. Its products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters which are used by major integrated, large independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.