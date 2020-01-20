Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cardinal Health (CAH)

Carrie Williams- January 19, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health (CAH) on January 16 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Cardinal Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.67.

Based on Cardinal Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.34 billion and GAAP net loss of $4.92 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.74 billion and had a net profit of $280 million.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices.

