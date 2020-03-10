Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) yesterday and set a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.38, close to its 52-week low of $52.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $74.59 average price target, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$98.00 price target.

Bank Of Montreal’s market cap is currently $34.14B and has a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

