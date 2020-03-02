Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Anaplan (PLAN)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Anaplan (PLAN) on February 28 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.60.

Based on Anaplan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.

