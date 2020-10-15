Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Vontier (VNT)

In a report issued on October 12, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Vontier (VNT), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vontier with a $37.50 average price target.

Vontier Corp is an industrial technology company that offers critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry. The company offers a wide range of solutions like environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics’ and technicians’ equipment.