Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Trane Technologies (TT)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies (TT), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.83, close to its 52-week low of $100.32.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.50.

Trane Technologies’ market cap is currently $30.76B and has a P/E ratio of 22.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.23.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy efficiency and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments.