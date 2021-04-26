Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report issued on April 23, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU), with a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altus Midstream Company, Equitrans Midstream, and Magellan Midstream.

Suncor Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.45, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Based on Suncor Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.62 billion and GAAP net loss of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.49 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SU in relation to earlier this year.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company which is specialized in producing synthetic crude from oil sands. The company also engages in exploration, acquisition, development, production, and marketing of crude oil in Canada and internationally. It also markets and trades in natural gas, crude oil, byproducts, refined products, and power.